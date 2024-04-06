Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

AZN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 4,793,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,578. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

