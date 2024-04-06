CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. 14,730,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.