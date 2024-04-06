Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 30,422,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,303,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

