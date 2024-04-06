New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,474 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $57,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.93. 2,760,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $181.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

