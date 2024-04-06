Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 307 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

