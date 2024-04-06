Park Place Capital Corp Has $691,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on D. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

