Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.3% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $66,916,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

BK stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.