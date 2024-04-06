New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.75. 311,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.35. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

