Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

