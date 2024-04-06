26,307 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 2,226,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.