Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

