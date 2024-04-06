Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 2,314,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

