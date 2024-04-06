Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $635.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $647.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.49.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

