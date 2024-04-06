Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.37.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

