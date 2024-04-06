16,148 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

