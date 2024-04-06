Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,799. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

