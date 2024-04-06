19,554 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.86. 4,856,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $564.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

