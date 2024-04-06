Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.20. 690,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

