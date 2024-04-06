Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

