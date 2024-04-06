Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.