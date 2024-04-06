Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. 1,036,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

