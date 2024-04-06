Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. 1,191,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,206 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,037. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

