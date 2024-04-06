Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 432,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,480. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.