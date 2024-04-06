Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

