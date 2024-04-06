Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 744,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

