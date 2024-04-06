Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

