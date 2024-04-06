Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. 9,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.79.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

