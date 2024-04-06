Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $141.70. 234,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,394. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

