Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,283,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,235,000.

SLYV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,671. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

