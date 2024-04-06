Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.