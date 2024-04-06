Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1,242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,537. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

