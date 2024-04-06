Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 729 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.