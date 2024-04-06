Advisors Preferred LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.