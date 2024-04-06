Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Shares Down 1.8%

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. 14,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 191,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Notable Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Notable Labs

Notable Labs Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Notable Labs

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs accounts for approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.