Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Shares Down 0.7%

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.27. 6,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,522.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,500 shares of company stock worth $211,995. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

