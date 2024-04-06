Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.79. 24,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 40,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

