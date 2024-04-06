Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

