Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Up 3.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Neometals Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.49.
About Neometals
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
