Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $115.35

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.35, but opened at $112.55. Lindsay shares last traded at $118.19, with a volume of 23,399 shares trading hands.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.83.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

