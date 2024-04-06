Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.99

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as high as $18.91. Radware shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 211,289 shares trading hands.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $789.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 43.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

