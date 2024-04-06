Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.17

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.17 and traded as high as $69.54. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 104,659 shares.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.