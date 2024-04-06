AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $4.27. AXT shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6,318,351 shares changing hands.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

