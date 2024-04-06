PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.64

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $33.64. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 138,543 shares.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 464.14 and a beta of 1.46.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $41.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

