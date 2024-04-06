Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.15. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2,618 shares changing hands.
Acorn Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.
Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
