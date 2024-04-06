NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $3.94. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 12,622 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

