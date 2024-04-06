Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 145,798 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,798 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 945,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.