Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $630,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $905,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Schrödinger by 45.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 75.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 886,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

