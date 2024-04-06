Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 20,782,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,139,611. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

