Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $127,450,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $146.83 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

