Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2,069.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Yum China by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $38.72 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

